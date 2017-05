HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Hubbard Township.

The fire was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday at 1938 Stateline Road.

The fire started in a garage and spread to an apartment above the garage.

A man in his 20s died in the fire. The coroner is on the scene.

