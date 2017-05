LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A truck carrying sewage flipped over on the side of a Liberty Township roadway.

The crash happened on Tibbetts Wick Road and Belmont Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

The truck hit a utility pole. Ohio Edison is there to repair it.

No sewage was spilled, although the truck was leaking hydraulic fluid and fuel. A HAZMat team is cleaning up the area.

The accident is under investigation, and the road is closed.