STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers City Schools has placed a worker at the district on leave.

Interim Superintendent Pete Pirone said an internal investigation was started last week involving Carie Scahill, who worked in the library at Struthers Elementary School. Pirone wouldn’t release further details.

Schaill was not a certified teacher or a librarian. She was classified as a paraprofessional.

