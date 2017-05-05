Suspect on probation charged with drug trafficking in Struthers

Mateo is facing felony charges because the home where the drugs were found is near a school, police said

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A man on probation was charged with drug trafficking in Struthers on Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Luis Mateo, IV, had failed recent drug tests. Detectives searched his home on Lincoln Avenue and found a handgun, a large amount of marijuana, a digital scale, plastic baggies used to package the drug for sale and over $7,200 in cash, according to Struthers Detective Jeffrey Lewis.

Mateo was arrested and charged with drug trafficking — a fourth-degree felony because the house is near a school — and having a weapon while under disability.

Police provided this photo of evidence they say was taken from Mateo’s home in Struthers.

