Suspect on probation charged with drug trafficking in Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A man on probation was charged with drug trafficking in Struthers on Wednesday.

Police say 18-year-old Luis Mateo, IV, had failed recent drug tests. Detectives searched his home on Lincoln Avenue and found a handgun, a large amount of marijuana, a digital scale, plastic baggies used to package the drug for sale and over $7,200 in cash, according to Struthers Detective Jeffrey Lewis.

Mateo was arrested and charged with drug trafficking — a fourth-degree felony because the house is near a school — and having a weapon while under disability.