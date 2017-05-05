Young kids get their prom night in Farrell

FARRELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mayball was held at the American Legion Hall in Farrell Friday night.

It’s a prom setting but for younger children.

Durrell Ford put the evening together. He said they had it when he was growing up and decided to bring it back.

There was a prom march earlier in the night, then it was dinner and plenty of dancing. The kids also got their picture taken and a king and queen was crowned.

Ford says he is already planning for next year and will start passing out flyers next Februrary.