Hollywood Gaming in Austintown celebrates Kentucky Derby

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Hollywood Gaming at the Mahoning Valley Race Course got in on Saturday’s excitement of the Kentucky Derby.

The casino is holding a watch party for the all-day event, where guests can enjoy food and drinks and place bets on the horses.

Mark Loewe, vice president of racing operations, says if you’ve ever wanted to get into the Kentucky Derby, now is your chance.

“Every derby is getting bigger and bigger, and we don’t see why this one would be any different,” Loewe said. “Unfortunately, it’s not a good golf day, not a good day to be in the garden, but it’s a good day to come out to Mahoning Valley.”

Proceeds from a silent auction will go toward the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.