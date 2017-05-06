Mahoning Valley Scrappers holding job fair Saturday for 2017 season

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are looking to fill game day positions for the 2017 season.

A job fair is being held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the Eastwood Field in Niles.

Positions are open for concessions, concession vendor, ticket taker, suite server, fun zone, merchandise, usher, 50/50 ticket seller, box office, parking and mascot.

For those interested, please apply online before heading out to the job fair.

The Scrappers open the 2017 season at Eastwood Field on June 21 versus the Auburn Doubledays.