Perry Twp. Fire Department hosting annual breakfast fundraiser

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – The Perry Township Fire Department is putting on another one of its pancake and sausage breakfast fundraisers this Saturday.

The all-you-can-eat breakfast is today from 7-11 a.m. at the fire department on 2198 North Ellsworth Avenue in Salem.

Each year, the money goes toward everything that is not paid for by the township, like purchasing new uniforms and funding programs such as the first responder program and free smoke detector program.

“We entirely fund our first responder program that pays for our medical license and all of our medical equipment we might need or use,” said Fire Chief Bruce Whitcher.

But, all proceeds from this year’s breakfast will go toward medical expenses for one of the department’s firefighters who was recently injured.

The volunteer fire department assists fire departments in neighboring towns.

Tickets at $6.50 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-13 and free for children under 5 years old.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle during the breakfast.