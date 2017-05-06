Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide that left 1 dead, 1 injured

FRANKLIN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred around 12:43 a.m Saturday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to a multi-family residence along State Route 43 in Franklin Township on Friday around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a large party.

As deputies were working to quiet down the party, a gunshot was heard coming from the inside of one of the houses, resulting in a large number of people fleeing from the house, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two individuals were confirmed to have been shot, 18-year-old Jayquon Devione Tillman, of Cleveland, and 20-year-old Kalin Cheyenne Lee, of Columbus.

Tillman was taken to the University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Lee was taken to the Akron City Hospital where she was treated and later released.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-5100 ext. 0.