Prayer recovery in Mercer County for drug addiction, other issues

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – There was a change of plans for a recovery march in Mercer County, as organizers had to move it inside because of rain.

Still, around 50 people showed up for the prayer for recovery Saturday.

Churches came together to pray for issues affecting Mercer County families.

Saturday wasn’t just about drug addiction. There were special prayers for people who have missing loved ones.

“A lot of what we’re dealing with tonight really is family structure and trying to save the family and find resources,” said Pastor Dana Crocker of Mercer Community Church of the Nazarene. “Coming together in ways that we can lift it up in prayer but also connect and reach out and network with one another.”

“We’ve realized it can’t be any single entity or couple different entities that can do this,” said Ben Zimmer of Bethel Life Worship Center. “It needs to be the church, the government and the community and other interested parties working together.”

A candlelight healing service was also part of the event.