Warren comic shop takes part in Free Comic Day

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Comic stores throughout the country celebrated Free Comic Day Saturday, including in our area.

People stopped by All American Cards & Comics in downtown Warren throughout the afternoon.

They had a variety of free comics to take home, including Captain America and Wonder Woman.

The event was nice for comic fans, as they got a free book. It also gave exposure to local stores.

“People still want to come in, pick up a comic book and hold it,” said Greg Bartholomew of All American Cards & Comics. “As opposed to reading a digital copy online.”

Bartholomew estimates over 200 people stop by his store during this event.