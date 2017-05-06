Youngstown State’s biggest class since 1982-83 receives diplomas



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When Youngstown State held its 2017 spring commencement Saturday, the university handed out its most diplomas in over 30 years.

After the ceremonies, YSU estimated 2,387 students graduated during the 2016-2017 school year — the most since 1982-83.

“Students are a priority here,” commencement student speaker Gabrielle Gessler said. “I’ve never walked around here feeling like I’m here just for academics. I’ve always felt there was care from advisement [and] administration for who I was as an individual”

This spring’s big class is only the third time in YSU history the school exceeded 2,300 graduates.

“And the other reality it does is it tells us that if we’re going to keep our enrollment up at a good number, we’re going to have to replace a lot of great students,” YSU President Jim Tressel said.

The numbers haven’t always been in YSU’s favor. This previous year was the the university’s first fall-to-fall enrollment increase since 2010.

“Incoming numbers will be up,” Tressel said. “Outgoing numbers are up a little bit. So the key will be that retention — and I think that’s going to continue to improve as it has.”

Provost Martin Abraham said the school is ahead of schedule on its graduation numbers. He credits the expansion of bulk rate from 12 to 18 credits — meaning that students can take two additional credit hours for the same price — to helping boost graduation numbers.