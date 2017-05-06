YSU men and women lead after Day 2 of HL Championships

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YSU men and women’s track teams are currently in first place following two days of competition at the outdoor Horizon League Championship.

Sophomore Chad Zallow was recently named the Horizon League Male Athlete of the Year, and won his 110 meter hurdle heat with a time of 13.9 seconds. The finals take place tomorrow at 11:50 a.m.

Sophomore Abby Jones had a chance to break her own school record in the high jump. She won the event with a jump of 1.68 meters, but fell just short of the new mark.

