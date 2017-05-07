Boardman residents still cleaning up from last weekend’s storms

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – One week after severe weather hit Boardman, people are still cleaning up.

“It’s like a war zone on the street,” Jeremy Oklota said. “It was crazy”

Now a week later, there’s a cover on the roof of a home on Woodside Avenue. A tree fell down on the front yard last week, barely missing hitting the house.



A woman who lives there says it’s going to cost more than $1,500 dollars to get rid of it.

Others are still waiting for a price tag on storm damage.

“We had a tree down across our whole driveway,” Oklota said. “It’s something you’re not expecting to happen, and then it happens. You just have to adjust.”

Oklota said the community has been a big help.

“There’s only so much you can be prepared for,” he said. “Once something happens, you see family come around and support you.”

Despite the amount of damage, neighbors are hopeful. But they know there is still a lot of work to be done.