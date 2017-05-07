‘This is family:’ Riders team up to cycle for MS cure



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Riders took part in the Cycle for a Cure spin-a-thon hosted by Pure Cycle Studio on Sunday — pedaling toward a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

“This is family, said Koreen Burrow, who lives with MS. “This is all family right here.”

Burrow was diagnosed with the neurological disease at the age of 26. She said she was overwhelmed by Sunday’s turnout.

“Especially for the like first sunny day in 10 days,” she said. “It makes me feel emotional.”

Pure Cycle started Cycle for a Cure back in 2013.

Studio owner Shelly Colucci said she was inspired to do something after meeting Burrow and having a family member diagnosed with the disease.

“Over those last four years, we’ve grown to over 300 riders and about a thousand people that will come through today,” Colucci said.

Sandy O’Neill comes to ride — for 5 hours– each year. She said nothing beats the energy and passion of the crowd.

“You can’t help but get emotional because you’re there with them and you see their struggles,” she said. “And you see their successes — and that’s the best part.”

All of the proceeds from Sunday’s spin-a-thon benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Buckeye Chapter.

More than $30,000 has been raised so far.

“If we can do anything to help find a cure — to help raise funds needed for research to find a cure — we will continue to do it until there is a cure,” Colucci said.

“Hopefully we won’t have this event forever, because we’ll find the cure,” O’Neill said. “And that’s what we’re riding for.”