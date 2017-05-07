Youngstown Marathon nearing 1K-runner goal as race nears

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The countdown is on for Youngstown’s first ever marathon: 28 days away.

The final touches for the June 4 Chemical Bank & Braking Point Recovery Center Youngstown Marathon are all that’s left.

“We’re talking about getting the course marked properly, getting the mile markers set,” said Race Director Courtney Poullas. “And we got all of the approvals from all our jurisdictions. We’re pretty much ready to go.”

The race is 26.2 miles long, while there will also be a half-marathon and 5K. It will take runners throughout Mill Creek Park and downtown Youngstown.

Right now, 766 people are registered to run.

“Which is right on track to meet our goal of 1,000,” Poullas said.

Fifteen-thousand people turn out for Cleveland’s marathon, as the city estimates it generates about 15 million dollars from the race.

Akron’s race sees 13,000 people and around seven million dollars.

Between dining and tourism, the goal is for Youngstown to get around two million dollars from its new marathon, which Poullas calls a fresh start for the city.

“You know, we’re not this rusted, decayed city we used to be,” she said. “Downtown is really up and coming, Mill Creek park is gorgeous. So I think to run this marathon, you’re on the cusp of something really amazing in our city.”

People from all over — Vermont, Massachusetts, Florida, etc. — are making the trip to Youngstown to run. Poullas says even a couple of Canadians have signed up.

“Some of these are people who have grown up here and moved to other places and want to come back and do this,” she said. “And others, they just want to be a part of the first.”

