Champion rises in latest statewide baseball poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Three local teams cracked the top ten in the latest high school baseball coaches poll which was released on Monday.
Division I
1 Jackson (Mass.)
2 Butler
3 Archbishop Moeller
4 St Xavier
4 Grove City
6 Steele
7 Avon
8 Lakota West
9 Sylvania Northview
10 Solon
11 Hilliard Darby
12 Aurora
13 Loveland
13 St Francis de Sales (Tol)
15 Fairfield
16 Green
17 Lebanon
18 Olentangy (Lewis Cntr)
19 Hudson
20 Strongsville
Other teams receiving votes (points): Mason (4), Thomas Worthington (1)
Division II
1 Wapakoneta
2 Sheridan
3 Ross ((Hamilton))
4 Field
5 Keystone
6 Steubenville
7 Jonathan Alder
8 Shelby
9 Marietta
10 Tippecanoe
11 Chagrin Falls
12 Vermilion
13 Lakewood (Hebron)
14 Central Catholic
15 Waverly
16 Defiance
17 Celina
18 Van Wert
18 Canfield
18 Unioto
Other teams receiving votes (points): Chaminade Julienne (4), John Glenn (1), Bellevue (1)
Division III
1 Hiland
2 Champion
3 Seneca East
4 Elyria Catholic
5 Fairview
6 Edison(Richmond)
7 Coldwater
8 Anna
9 Barnesville
10 Summit Country Day
11 Wheelersburg
12 Cincinnati Country Day
13 Lima Central Catholic
14 Cincinnati Hills Christ. Acad
15 Trinity Hs
15 Galion
17 Kirtland
18 Ottawa-Glandorf
19 Fort Frye
20 Lake
Other teams receiving votes (points): Canton Central Catholic (4), Eastwood (4), Hawken (4), East Palestine (4), Triway (3), Zane Trace (2), Fredericktown (2), St. Thomas Aquinas (2), Edison (Milan) (2), Northeastern (Springfield) (1), Tinora (1), Chippewa (1)
Division IV
1 Toronto
2 Lehman Catholic
3 Newton Local
4 Western Reserve
5 Mohawk
6 McComb
7 Jackson-Milton
8 St Paul
9 Triad
10 New Riegel
11 Plymouth
12 Minster
13 Hillsdale
13 Lake Ridge Academy
15 Lake Center Christian School
16 Fort Loramie
16 Berne Union
18 Leipsic
18 New London
18 Newark Catholic
18 Green
18 New Miami
18 Fort Recovery
Other teams receiving votes (points): Strasburg-Franklin (4), Miller City (4), Patrick Henry (3), Fayetteville-Perry (2), Shadyside (2), East Knox (1), Fisher Catholic (1), Buckeye Central (1), Tri-County North (1),
Whiteoak (1)