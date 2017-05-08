Champion sits atop latest softball coaches poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – A trio of local high school softball teams remain in the top ten in the latest coaches poll which was released on Monday.
DIVISION I
1 Lebanon
2 Teays Valley
3 Pickerington Central
4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
5 Perrysburg
6 Liberty Township Lakota East
7 Milford 46
8 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
9 Mason
10 Grove City Central Crossing
DIVISION II
1 Hebron Lakewood
2 LaGrange Keystone
3 Greenville
4 Oak Harbor
5 Akron Archbishop Hoban
Clarksville Clinton-Massie
7 Wapakoneta
8 Springfield Kenton Ridge
9 Plain City Jonathan Alder
10 St. Paris Graham
DIVISION III
1 Wheelersburg
T1 Champion
3 Richwood North Union
4 Sugarcreek Garaway
5 Springfield Northwestern
6 South Range
7 Hamilton Badin
8 Cardington-Lincoln
9 West Salem Northwestern
10 Springfield
DIVISION IV
1 Gibsonburg (5) 93
2 Danville (4) 74
3 Jeromesville Hillsdale 67
4 Rockford Parkway 62
5 Portsmouth Clay 53
6 Williamsburg (1) 47
7 Leesburg Fairfield 34
8 New Riegel 28
9 Pleasant Hill Newton 14
10 New Bremen 12
Strasburg-Franklin 12