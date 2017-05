CLARK, Pa. (WYTV) – How about treating mom to a meal and a day she won’t forget?

We have a great suggestion for this coming weekend: treat mom to a memorable brunch in a gorgeous inn in Mercer County.

Katie was live at Tara in Clark to check out a special Mother’s Day Brunch at a special country inn.

Brunch will be served at Tara from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For reservations call 724-962-3535.

Tara is located at 2844 Lake Road in Clark.