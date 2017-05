CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Good Samaritan’s deed didn’t go unnoticed by a Canfield business.

Last week’s storm brought down a tree in front of Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center. The tree was blocking the driveway of the business on S. Raccoon Road.

Master’s Touch said insurance wouldn’t cover the cost of removing the tree.

Monday, a man who identified himself as Matt helped remove it.

Matt said he didn’t want to be on the news but just wanted to help out.