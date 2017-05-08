Heroin epidemic feeds growing need for foster parents

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Children Services has seen a 40 percent increase of children in their care since the opiate crisis first took hold of the Mahoning Valley in 2014.

The need for a safe place for kids in the foster care system is growing daily and more urgent with each child.

Over the last three years, the number of kids in foster care has exceeded the number of people willing to become a foster parent. As part of National Foster Care Month, Trumbull County Children Services and long-time foster parents like Terry Paronish are pushing to get the word out about foster care.

“I think that there are so many things that foster people, foster parents, can do and in working with Children Services, it’s not a difficult process. Really, it takes love, and commitment, and a lot of time,” Paronish said.

On 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m., you’ll hear from Paronish about what it’s like to be a foster parent and how it can impact a child’s life. We’ll also take a closer look at how the heroin epidemic has affected the foster care program in Trumbull County, leading to Children Services’ call to action.