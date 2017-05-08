Masked gunmen rob Circle K in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for two masked gunmen who robbed the Circle K in Warren by gunpoint.

The incident happened about 2:49 a.m. Monday at the store on Parkman Rd. N.W.

A police report says an employee was gathering supplies from a back shed behind the building when she was approached by two men with scarves over their faces. She said one of the men had a gun and led her back into the building.

Once there, she told police that the men threatened to kill her and another cashier if they weren’t given cash.

The men made off with cash and a box of Black and Mild cigars.

Police said a short time later, officers with Warren Township were pursuing a vehicle, possibly driven by one of the robbery suspects. The car stopped at Lancer Court NW, and the passengers ran front the vehicle.

One suspect, Maurice Bender, was arrested. He is in the Trumbull County Jail, charged with complicity.

Bender told police that two suspects were in the car with him and had guns. He denied knowledge of the robbery.

A K-9 was called in to search for the men. The dog found a gun in the woods in the area of Market Street and Commerce Avenue.

Police said a pair of brown Timberland boots were found near the fence line close to Commerce Street NW and a pair of Nike sandals were found near the vehicle.

An employee described the suspects as black men in their early 20s, around 5’8″ in height. The men were wearing dark clothing, and one man had on black sweatpants with white lettering. The other man had a drawstring backpack.