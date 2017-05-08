Mooney’s Marcus McWilson signs with Raiders

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney and University of Kentucky graduate Marcus McWilson has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders.

In four years with the Wildcats, McWilson piled up 172 tackles with four interceptions.

Last season, he appeared in 13 games with four starts for U-K. McWilson amassed 69 tackles with 30 solos, along with 4.5 TFL’s.

McWilson was named All-Ohio First Team following his senior year with the Cardinals.

During his final campaign at Mooney, McWilson finished with 34 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Offensively, he racked up 477 rushing yards with 228 receiving yards with seven touchdown.