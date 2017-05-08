Plea deal discussions underway in Warren teen’s murder case

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A possible plea deal is in the works in the case of a Warren teen, accused of shooting and killing her father.

Attorneys for Bresha Meadows met with the judge and prosecutors on Monday morning. Those involved in the case said an offer was made.

Last week, the judge denied a request to let Bresha Meadows out of juvenile detention after her attorney filed a motion saying his client wasn’t getting adequate mental health care. He said she would do better with her aunt in Cleveland.

A pretrial is scheduled for May 22, and a decision could be made by then.

