Childhood injuries: What to treat and what to leave to a doctor

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As we approach the end of the school year and the start of summer, more kids will be heading outside to play and that could mean more injuries.

Sometimes it’s not easy to know what injuries require a doctor’s care and what can be tended to at home.

Emergency rooms across the United States treat more than 200,000 children each year for playground-related injuries. If not treated properly, some of those bike crashes or falls could lead to a more serious infection or scarring.

Doctors caution that redness, swelling and headache are good indicators that doctor’s visit is needed.

“I get that call a lot from parents where one parent wants to have it evaluated and one feels that it is fine. Generally, I would air on the side of caution,” said Dr. Leroy Eberly, Akron Children’s Hospital.

Eberly says deep cuts mean an immediate trip to the doctor, adding that the location of the wound or cut is a key factor.

“Any one that is on the face or neck is one that should be evaluated,” Eberly said. “If they have an open wound, you have to take them to the hospital.”

Foreign objects like sticks or rocks that are lodged in the skin should be looked at, and rusty objects that break the skin pose another risk.

“If it is a dirty wound, if there was soil involved or if it was an old rusty object that was outside the you really want to think about when is the last time your child had tetanus shot,” Eberly said.

If it’s been within the last five years then you’re covered. Eberly said the goal is not only to prevent an infection, but to make sure scarring is minimal.

“You have a time window of when you can repair the wound. Suture it, somehow re-approximate the edges and you don’t want to miss your window of opportunity,” Eberly said.

Eberly says the most common mistakes parents make when treating a wound is applying pressure to a bleeding wound for only 30 seconds and then looking at the wound too soon. He said pressure should be applied for at least five minutes.