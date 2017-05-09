Concerned citizens stand ground on steps of Youngstown School Board

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Board of Education met Tuesday night, but it’s the group of concerned citizens that gathered before the meeting that’s causing a stir.

This is only second meeting the board of education has had since Mohip announced his plan for neighborhood schools.

Before the school board meeting even started, members of the Community Leadership Coalition on Education gathered at W. Wood Street in front of the Youngstown Board of Education building.

About 50 people turned out to listen to the group’s message, which questioned not only CEO Krish Mohip, but House Bill 70 and the salaries of 11 members of his administration. The group argued his team is running the district without allowing input from the board or community.

“Here’s what we know — that millions of taxpayer dollars are being spent, wasted, and drained from the Youngstown City Schools on top-heavy administration,” Rev. Ken Simon said.

Mohip said members of his administration made an impact the moment they arrived.

“We do have to reinvest in our leadership to bring some of the best and brightest to this district and we’ll have to pay what they’re worth.”

Jakeista Cundiff, a parent, spoke up at both the press conference and board meeting. She said they want their tax dollars to not just go to the kids, but to the teachers as well, citing technology in the classroom as an example.

“A teacher cannot do her job if 95 percent of her time she had to do 50 other administrative things that shouldn’t be in the classroom,” Cundiff said.

Mohip said the district checks to make sure the teachers have what they need every five weeks.

“Overall, in our district, 99.2 percent of teachers are reporting that they’re getting what they need.”

Simon questioned allowing students from other districts to attend Youngstown Early College — a policy one school official said has been in place since the district already has open enrollment.

“The CEO claims that this will make the program available to more students but who will these students be?” he said.

According to Mohip, 72 percent of seniors graduated from Youngstown State with associate’s degrees — something he called “amazing work.”

“We’re looking to expand that. We’re not trying to break it down, or water it down, or make a change other than giving 450 more students the opportunity to be a part of something that YEC has really proven to work,” Mohip said.

The school board also shared the same concerns. Mohip said he and his advisors are working continuously to both build and expand on the great programs the Youngstown City School District already has.

“All of our special programs were on the west side. Now our special programs are in our neighborhood schools and every child is going to have to benefit.”

Before heading into executive session, the board voted unanimously to deny a 12-year, 100 percent tax abatement to the company that redeveloped the Wells Building downtown.