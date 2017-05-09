Heartland Christian School spruces up Firestone Park

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff and students came together for a cause in Columbiana.

Tuesday, Heartland Christian School held its service day at Firestone Park.

It’s the 10th year for the service day, in which the entire school of students, staff, teachers and even parents can help.

The goal is to get the park ready for summer. They do that by painting, laying down mulch and planting flowers.

“This is just a little beginning of something that we hope will turn into a lifetime for the students,” said Linda Brandenstein, director of community relations for Heartland Christian School.

The Columbiana Community Foundation donated $1,000 for supplies for the day. The group was at the park from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. pitching in.