Local nurses give back by pitching in at Second Harvest Food Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In honor of National Nurses Week, a group from the area is donating their time to help those in need.

Nurses from District 3 of the Ohio Nurses Association were at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown on Tuesday. They donated $1,000 to the food bank, along with several hours of community service.

They helped fill orders and sent them out to the people who need them.

Linda Warino said it’s a rewarding experience to give back like this.

“There are people in need and we have found there are more people in need in this community than we ever thought existed and so it’s been a focus of ours to try to make a difference in that regard.”

The nurses said they chose the food bank as part of an effort to promote good nutrition in the Mahoning Valley.