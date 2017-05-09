Loretta Lynn rescheduling Warren concert

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Country music artist Loretta Lynn is canceling her June 9th performance at Packard Music Hall.

The concert will be rescheduled for December 2. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new show date.

Those who wish to receive a refund are asked to visit their point of purchase.

The 85-year-old singer was hospitalized last week after having a stroke. Her website said she was expected to make a full recovery.

Lynn continues to tour and record regularly but had to postpone shows last year after suffering injuries in a fall that required surgery. She is set to release a new album this August, called “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” and she will be the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.