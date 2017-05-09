Nugget of Knowledge: Random Nuggets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Movie director Wes Craven named Freddy Krueger after a kid who bullied him in school.

Actor Burt Reynolds was cast as Han Solo in the first Star Wars but dropped out before filming began.

Sound engineers took a recording of a camel moaning and slowed it down to make the sound of a tornado in the movie Twister.

The old three tone musical chime that identifies NBC is composed of three notes: G, E and C….short for the owner, General Electric Corporation.

Detective Scully in the X Files was named in honor of Vin Scully, the retired announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers….her partner, Mulder, is creator Chris Carter’s mother’s maiden name.

The Atari game company of California chose that name because it wanted people to think it was Japanese.

The Venus Fly Trap feeds mostly on ants, not flies.

The only real people ever depicted on Pez dispensers have been Betsy Ross and Daniel Boone….although many people have asked for Elvis.

The sight of oranges in all three Godfather movies signals that death (or a close call) is about to happen.

And science tells us that on average, we forget 80 percent of what we learn on any given day.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.