Poland baseball blanks Ursuline in Sectional Final

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland plated eight runs in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back in a 10-0 win over Ursuline in five innings in the Division II Sectional Finals Tuesday afternoon.

Dan Klase allowed just two hits with two strikeouts in the complete game victory for Poland. He threw just sixty pitches on the day.

Klase also went 1-2 with 2 RBI’s at the plate.

Pad O’Shaughnessy went 2-3 with an RBI, while Braden Olson went 1-3 with a 3-run triple. Don Drummond also drove in a pair of runs with a double. Cole Kosco added two hits in the victory.

Ursuline’s lone two hits came from Vince Armeni and Colgan Knox who each notched a single. The Irish ends the season with a record of 7-17.

Poland improves to 14-6 overall on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Canfield in the Division II District Semifinals Monday May 15 at Cene Park in Struthers. First pitch is set for 4PM.