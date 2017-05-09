Police: Man attacks couple, says they don’t believe in God

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was arrested and charged with domestic violence after police say he attacked a couple inside their home.

Police were called about 10:04 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 500 block of W. Evergreen Avenue on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they found a male outside with a torn shirt and scrapes and abrasions on his body. Police said the man pleaded with them to help him stating, “He’s in there. He’s going to kill us,” according to a police report.

As officers approached the house, a man came out, later identified as 30-year-old Justin Secre, who appeared to be agitated and aggressive. Police said he was making remarks about God and that everyone is evil, the report stated.

When officers went inside the house, they found a found a woman with bruising and swelling on her cheek.

The victims told police that they were watching a movie with Secre when he became enraged and accused the male victim of not believing in God and threw him to the ground. He then attacked the female victim, throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face several times, the report stated. The victims also told police that Secre picked up a knife and threatened them with it.

Secre told police that the couple attacked him and that they didn’t believe in God, the report stated. Police said Secre told them he needed help and that “I’m not well in my head.”

Secre was arraigned Monday on domestic violence charges. Bond was set at $20,000 and he is not to have contact with the victims. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.