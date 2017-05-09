School construction shortens summer break for Lakeview students



CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The summer will be cut short for students in the Lakeview school district.

The schedule change surrounds the construction of a new elementary and middle school complex. Students will go back to class the week of August 14, one week earlier than in previous years. The extra week will give builders time to finish the project.

Treasurer Sean Miller said everyone needs to be out of the existing middle school as early as possible for demolition. The new school complex is being built at the site of the current middle school. Where the school stands now will soon be a parking lot.

The new facility is a welcome addition to the district. The current middle school is 60 years old and in need of costly repairs.

“We can’t even get Wi-Fi with how it is built. The building is falling apart. We have two 60-year-old boilers,” said Elisabeth Wilson, teacher. “There are parts when my students walk into my room I can feel my desk shake a little bit. So it is time.”

Parents and teachers say they are excited about the change, even though it means less time with the kids.

“I just really enjoy having my kids at home in the summer,” said Amanda Kovac, parent.

“Generally, not so excited about starting earlier because it is warmer, but it is going to be exciting because we see the building out back that we get to see going up,” said Tara Costarella, teacher.

The students need to be in school a total of 184 days throughout the year. So, the early start in August will mean summer break 2018 will start a week earlier, too.

The new building is set to open in 2018.