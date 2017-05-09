School in Columbiana cleans up Firestone Park for summer

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Staff and students from Heartland Christian School came together Tuesday to get a Columbiana park ready for summer.

The school held its tenth annual service day at Firestone Park.

Everyone — including some parents — helped paint, lay down mulch, and plant flowers.

“To give to others and to make that a lifetime commitment,” said Linda Brandenstein, Director of Community Relations. “This is just a little beginning of something that we hope will turn into a lifetime for the students.”

The Columbiana Community Foundation donated $1,000 for supplies for the day.