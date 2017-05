COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Devin Turvey homered for Crestview as the Rebels opened the Division III Sectional tournament with a 5-1 win over visiting-Campbell Memorial. Turvey also finished with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Dylan Dickey tossed 7 innings while allowing 4 hits and struck out 8 batters.

Laz Lebron began the top of the first with an RBI single for the Red Devils.

The Rebels (11-10) will take on Columbiana tomorrow.