Valley lawmaker commits to fighting for new planes at Vienna airbase

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said one of his priorities in Washington will be to bring new state-of-the-art aircraft to the Valley’s Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

He was one of those trying out the simulator for the military’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Tuesday morning in Niles.

Ryan said he and other Ohio lawmakers intend to work with the Secretary of the Air Force to ensure there is an ongoing mission for the C-130 aircraft at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

“It’s a very diverse base. It’s a new base with new housing,” he said. “If you’re gonna consolidate, consolidate things at that base and those new planes should be there, and we’re gonna work really hard to make that happen.”

The airbase provides both support for military missions overseas, as well as a peacetime function with its aerial spray unit.

Earlier this year, Congress approved a new spending authorization bill containing language directing the Air Force to look at upgrading the planes based in Vienna — possibly with brand new models.

Ryan said it’s still too early to know if or when those upgrades will take place.