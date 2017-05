NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Newton Falls police are targeting vandals who damaged trees in the city.

The vandalism was discovered early Tuesday near the ballparks at City Park. Young saplings were uprooted.

By noon, the trees had been put back into place.

This isn’t the first time vandals have hit the park. Police say there is security video of the crime, and they’ll be looking it over while they investigate.