Board of Developmental Disabilities addresses privatization concerns

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County Board of Developmental Disabilities answered commissioners’ questions Wednesday about the organization’s privatization.

It has been working on the transition to private provider options for two years.

Superintendent Edward Stark wanted to clarify any misconceptions about mandated changes at Fairhaven.

Stark said federal and state Medicaid forces organizations like Fairhaven to cut ties with county boards.

It also requires that the organization set a 2020 deadline to have 70 percent of its clients receiving services by a private provider, with the remaining 30 percent four years after that.

Stark said they currently have 450 people using their services at Fairhaven’s three locations and want to make the change as smooth as possible for them.

“Part of the plan that we were trying to implement was, actually transition the staff, as well as the clients, to the private provider so individuals can receive services from the same caretaker.”

The county currently owns the buildings operating as Fairhaven.

Stark said the board wants to keep the buildings they currently have operating as Fairhaven in use for people with disabilities.

Transition updates and resources for families will be posted on the Board of Developmental Disabilities’ website and Facebook page.