Community helps repair sculpture damaged by suspected overdosed driver

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many are banding together in Warren to help repair a sculpture damaged when a suspected overdosing driver crashed into it on Tuesday.

Brett Starcher, 31, of Fowler, is facing several charges for that crash — possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless operation, and driving under suspension.

Police said he crashed a truck near the corner of Mahoning Avenue and High Street outside of Trumbull Family Fitness yesterday afternoon, plowing over a bench and the artistic bike rack sculpture in the process.

“We do know that the blocks there and everything slowed him down so we’re grateful for that because we did have members using the facility and saw everything right outside of the window,” said Paulette Edington, director of Trumbull Family Fitness.

Luckily, no bystanders were hurt.

“It’s such a scary thing because somebody could have easily been sitting here, waiting for the bus,” said Carl Henneman, with the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership.

But Doug Meyer’s sculpture was mangled.

“Some of these shapes are gonna have to be remade. It’s probably like, two solid days in the workshop,” he said.

Already others are stepping up by donating money to the Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership to help get the bike rack back in place.

“Last night by 11:00, my boss had got back to me and told me that we had already raised money toward this and there were already efforts in place,” Henneman said.

He said they want it to be a symbol of the city’s resilience.

“This is an issue we’re dealing with and we just want to come and get it rebuilt as quick as possible and maybe even make it better than before.”

“We come back stronger, that’s just how it is,” Meyer said.

As for Starcher, police said it took several doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone before he finally came to. According to a police report, officers also found a knife, syringe, and a packet of suspected heroin inside the truck.