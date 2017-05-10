Crestview tops Columbiana in extra innings



COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Crestview topped Columbiana 5-3 in eight innings in the Division III Sectional Final Wednesday afternoon at Firestone Park.

Crestview’s Caleb Hill drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning, scoring Tyler Fitsimmons.

Columbiana trailed 2-1 in the sixth inning, when Crestview’s Tyler Hurd gave the Rebels a 3-2 lead with a two-run hit.

The Clippers tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, when Keenan Green drove in Connor Stacy with an RBI single.

Columbiana’s season comes to an end with a record of 20-6.

With the win, Crestview improves to 12-10 on the season. The Rebels advance to face South Range in the Division III District Semifinals Tuesday at 4PM at Cene Park in Struthers.