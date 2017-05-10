Fonderlin doubles twice; Mooney wins sectional

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Jake Fonderlin doubled twice in Mooney’s 7-1 victory this afternoon over Rootstown in the Sectional Final. Fonderlin scored twice and finished with three hits.

The Cardinals’ pitcher Ryan Stefanec threw 7-innings of 8-hit ball while not allowing a single earned run. He struck out 7 and walked one. Dominic Pecchia, Alex Wollet, and Dean Lauer all had two hits. Pecchia drove in 3 runs.

Mooney (11-6) moves onto the Division III Struthers District Semifinal at Cene Park next Tuesday.