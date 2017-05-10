Grove City elementary building debate highlights school board race

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Next Tuesday, Mercer County voters will be heading to the polls for their primary election. But there’s a race in Grove City that has been hotly contested since February.

School boards don’t usually attract a whole lot of attention but in Grove City, it’s a completely different story.

Ten candidates are vying for four seats on the Grove City School Board. Seven of them have cross-listed as both Democrat and Republican, making themselves nonpartisan candidates.

“That number of ten is one of the highest — if not the highest — that I’ve seen in my 11 years here,” said Jeff Greenburg, Director of Elections in Mercer County. “That’s significant as far as the numbers of people who are interested in running, which is always a good thing.”

This turnout is pretty unusual for Grove City, which normally sees four or five people running for available seats. Compared to other parts of Mercer County that are struggling to fill seats on their boards, this is a huge amount of candidates on the ballot.

The biggest issue on the ticket? Highland Elementary School.

Bill Norris has been on the board for seven years. He said the building is in bad shape.

“It’s old learning spaces. We’ve got issues with the windows, the roof, the security doors.”

A proposal to fix this problem — called GC 2040 — has been in the works for two years. It involves relocating the students and constructing a new building.

The board has taken several steps to move this plan forward.

“To get the most bang for our buck, the best scenario is to consolidate those two buildings into one and do an addition and renovation at the same time,” Norris said.

Jay Scott Somora has been on the board for eight years. He’s running with a group of three other candidates called “Real Republicans.”

Somora wants to block the passage of the new school project, saying it’s a waste of money and resources.

“With our enrollment, and the buildings that we have, and the way that we could realign the grade level classes, we don’t really need that expense right now,” he said.

Norris disagrees.

“Everything that’s been laid out in front of us, all the groundwork that’s been done. So from a financial aspect, we can afford it and this is the time to do it.”

Several candidates said GC 2040 made the campaign season particularly heated in the race and in the community as a whole. There has been no definite action on a new building as of yet because the issue is so hotly contested, that nothing has been passed.

Grove City Schools Superintendent Jeff Finch hopes all candidates remember the students come first.

“Board members need to understand that there are many, many issues beyond the one or few that drive their greatest interest and at the center of it all is educating kids,” Finch said.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans are allowed to vote in next Tuesday’s primary.