Local firefighters hope for change to prevent mobile home fires

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Governor John Kasich wants the state to regulate manufactured homes — which includes mobile homes — and two local fire departments fully support it.

Currently, the Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission is in charge of regulation for mobile homes. It’s against the governor’s proposal to shift power to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

Crews say fighting a fire in a mobile home can be particularly challenging.

Fire destroyed a mobile home in Liberty Township last Friday.

“Anytime that we hear there’s fire in a mobile home, things immediately change for us,” said.

Fire spreads fast in a mobile home. Liberty Fire Capt. Cathy Macchione said that’s because of its construction and layout.

“There is no drywall. Most of it is paneling construction. There’s an open floor plan that goes from the kitchen to the living room. There’s no fire stops.”

She said there are two mobile home parks in Liberty. Weathersfield Township has five parks.

“You’re not working with 2x4s, you’re working with sometimes 1x2s for the structure. The roofing is usually aluminum,” said Weathersfield Fire Chief Randall Pugh.

He said the township gets its fair share of mobile home fires as well. Westwood Lake Park off of Austintown Warren Road has 335 units.

“We had a house catch on fire. The lady worked midnights and she left her porch light on and there was a short in there and her trailer burned down when she was at work,” Donna Spencer said.

The state fire marshal’s office says mobile homes are the most dangerous place to live in. That’s why Gov. Kasich wants the state to control regulations of mobile homes.

Pugh added that working smoke detectors in mobile homes are about 50/50.

“That’s the highest need in the area, is to have smoke detectors in a mobile home,” he said.

He said mobile homes should have at least one smoke detector and the best place for it is in the back hallway by the bedroom.

If you live in a mobile home, don’t panic. Instead, have a fire escape plan and try not to use extension cords.

“When you trip over them, depending on what you are plugged into and what you pull over, you could have a serious problem,” Macchione said.

Pugh said giving the state the power to regulate mobile homes is the right move.

“I think the State of Ohio has done a great job with our Ohio building codes and our Ohio fire codes and if you really notice, fires have dropped in the state because of the construction and the watching of how things are being constructed.”

“I think what the governor is trying to do is better the construction, better the construction materials, maybe the floor plans,” Macchione said. “So that anytime there would be a fire, it would be slow growing and we’d have a better chance of saving more of it.”

The Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission released the following statement about Kasich’s call for change:

Governor Kasich is entitled to his own opinion but not his own set of facts. Administration officials have demonstrated a casual relationship with the facts regarding the lifestyle, quality, and safety of manufactured homes. This appears to be more about the Administration’s ego than the safety of our manufactured home residents. The manufactured homeowners and residents we serve strongly oppose the Kasich proposal. Apparently, the Governor doesn’t understand that the manufactured home residents and tenant rights association (AMHRO – Association of Manufactured Home Residents of Ohio) representing 900,000 Ohioans unequivocally supports the Manufactured Homes Commission. Under the Commission, 100% of new and used home installations receive three safety inspections by certified inspectors. For example, working smoke alarms and properly grounded electrical outlets are inspected as well as many other safety components. The result has been a virtual elimination of improper home installations from more than 500 a year prior to the Commission to less than ten complaints in the last three years. Ohioans of modest means are able to realize their dream of homeownership because manufactured homes are the most affordable ‘fire safe’ homes of any kind today. That’s a fact backed by the 2013 National Fire Protection Association study indicating manufactured homes have stricter fire safety codes and less fires and civilian fire injuries (per 100,000) than site-built homes. The State Fire Marshall (retired May 5) was a former legislator who co-sponsored legislation creating the Ohio Manufactured Homes Commission and undoubtedly would have raised any fire safety concerns at the time. It’s unfortunate fire officials don’t have the facts. They need to do more research on the superior fire safety of today’s manufactured homes which are built to a federal pre-emptive building and fire safety code administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Manufactured homes are also 100% inspected by HUD certified inspectors in the factory to ensure compliance with the stringent fire safety and building code. Fortunately, the Ohio House of Representatives realized the Kasich Administration proposal was ‘All Smoke and No Fire.’ The House voted last week (Sub HB 49 -State Budget Bill) to reject the Governor’s costly merger and voted to restore the Manufactured Homes Commission as in present law. Had the Governor’s original proposal (As Introduced version of HB 49-State Budget) been adopted, manufactured home safety inspections would be cut, homeowner fees would escalate and residents’ complaints would once again be largely unanswered.”

An initial hearing in the Senate should happen Thursday.

For more information on fire risks and prevention, visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s website.