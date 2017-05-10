Opinions mixed on Ohio college’s decision to allow faculty to carry firearms



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The controversial issue of guns on college campuses is coming up again as a school near Dayton becomes the first in Ohio to allow faculty and staff to have concealed weapons on campus.

The Cedarville University board passed the motion Friday. Full-time faculty and staff will now be able to carry concealed weapons on school grounds.

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed Senate Bill 199 in December. A part of that bill allows colleges and universities to choose who, if anyone, can carry concealed weapons.

Students and faculty at YSU have mixed reactions about the issue. Student Dom Westbay said he sees it as a problem.

“I feel pretty safe. The cops, they’ll be anywhere on campus in like a minute,” Westbay said.

Professor Jeffrey Dick said the decision to allow something like that at Youngstown State University would have to go through the board of trustees.

“It would really depend on how the board of trustees voted before I could give a real opinion, but in general, I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” Dick said.

Alex Schill said the college campus feels safe right now but wouldn’t be opposed to extra protection.

“If we put this in place it would be a lot safer,” Schill said.

YSU Police Chief Shawn Varso said the issue has never come up but if it did training would have to be involved.

“If that person is well trained, if that person has a background in firearms and they know how to handle firearms, I don’t see there being a real issue with it,” Varso said.

Doctor Janice Supplee, who works at Cedarville University, said the board made the decision to allow firearms on campus with the mindset that they would be useful in an emergency situation.

“Obviously, it is run first and hide second and then in that worst case scenario that you pray never happens, this would allow our faculty and staff to protect themselves and potentially protect a classroom of students,” Supplee said.

Supplee said the school was not looking to be a benchmark for other universities or colleges and encourages other schools to decide based on the needs of their areas.