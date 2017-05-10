Sen. Schiavoni releases first video ad for governor campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Senator Joe Schiavoni unveiled the first ad Wednesday for his campaign for governor.

It runs about three and a half minutes and is airing on Schiavoni’s campaign website.

He’s currently one of four candidates looking to win next year’s Democratic Primary. The others are former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, former state Rep. Connie Pillich, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The winner of the governor’s race will succeed John Kasich, whose term ends in 2018.

The video includes interviews with a number of local residents and includes images of Schiavoni when he was an amateur boxer.