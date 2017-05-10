Sharon murder victim’s loved ones have more questions after arrest

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A year of questions surrounding the death of 29-year old Troy Scott Hall last June may finally be getting some long-awaited answers after police arrested a suspect in the case late Tuesday night.

Sharon Police arrested 21-year-old Kaine Fowler, who they said admitted to the slaying, though they still haven’t said why he did it.

It’s the break that Sharon investigators and Hall’s closest family and friends have been waiting months for.

His loved ones held a memorial Wednesday to remember him and celebrate his life. For nearly 11 months, the group of about 20 people has gathered in the alleyway off of South Oakland and Spruce Avenues where Hall was found shot to death.

“My son finally got the closure that he needed and he is finally getting justice,” said his mother, Angel Hall.

Hall’s friends have named the spot “Troy’s Alley.”

Lydia Wade remembers getting the call about Fowler’s arrest.

“It was the worst wake up call that I had at 3:30 in the morning is that they found who did it and it was a friend. It feels like Day 1 all over again. It just opened the wound right back up. We have closure, we have the justice that we wanted but it’s still not right without him,” she said.

According to Hall’s friends, he and Fowler were close.

Now that an arrest has been made, the group said they are still heartbroken over their loss but there’s no room for anger, in honor of the way Hall lived his life.

“I am angry. I’d rather have my brother here,” Gary Taylor said. “But at the same time, having all our friends here and family, you can’t be too angry and Troy definitely wasn’t an angry person.”

Those that love him said Hall was an incredible person, full of love and life. They also said he was very protective of this group of people, which he called family.

“He was an amazing person,” Tiffany Simpson said. “He would give his shirt off his back if he needed it to be.”

Anna Johnson said Hall protected her as if she were his sister.

“He was one of the people I looked up to because whenever I was in a depressed mood or something was bothering me, he would be right there to talk.”

For Dan Bucciarelli, Fowler’s arrest gives him some closure but raises many more questions.

Fowler was arraigned Tuesday night in Mercer County court. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 19.