Suspect arrested, charged with killing Sharon man last year

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said the suspect killed 29-year-old Troy Scott Hall last year

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing a Sharon man in June of 2016.

Troy Scott Hall, 29. Photo sent from Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith.
Kaine Fowler, 21, of Farrell, is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in Mercer County Jail without bond.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said he killed 29-year-old Troy Scott Hall, who was found shot in the head on South Oakland Avenue.

It was Sharon’s only homicide of 2016.

Fowler was arraigned Tuesday in a Mercer County court, and a preliminary hearing is set for May 19.

