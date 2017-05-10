WRTA changing route numbers ahead high tech upgrades

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA) announced Wednesday that it is changing its route numbers. Only the route numbers are changing, not the individual routes.

The new numbering system comes ahead of new technological advances to the public transportation system such as a new website and other electronic services riders will be able to use. One new service will be real-time updates of the bus customers are about to ride.

Changes to the route numbers will eliminate confusion. For example, the route formerly known as 38 Market will now be 8 Market, and the routes formerly known as 33 Struthers-Buckeye and 33 Buckeye-Struthers will now each have their own number: 15 Struthers and 16 Buckeye.

“All of our buses will follow the same routes and schedule times they always have. We’re simply changing the numbering system used to identify them. And we wanted to make sure this new system was implemented before we bring our new website online, which will be happening very soon,” said WRTA Executive Director Jim Ferraro.

The changes take effect Monday, May, 15.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority is a countywide public transportation authority, providing a range of bus services in Mahoning County, as well as limited service to Trumbull County. WRTA vehicles operate 19 hours per day Monday through Friday and over 12 hours per day each Saturday. In 2016, WRTA transported over 1.5 million passengers.