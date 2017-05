AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Three more Mahoning County communities have put their finances online.

On Wednesday, Poland, Canfield and Austintown townships signed up for the Ohio Checkbook.

The program lets people see how their local government is spending its money.

Seven Mahoning County governments are now enrolled in the program.

State Treasurer Josh Mandel launched the Ohio Online Checkbook in 2014, listing state expenditures.

OHIO COMMUNITIES ENROLLED IN THE OHIO CHECKBOOK