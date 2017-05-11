Coffee can containing fentanyl and other drugs found in Youngstown raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were arrested Wednesday following a drug raid on the south side.

Officers went to a house in the 800 block of Cameron Avenue at about 5:46 p.m. with a search warrant. Inside the house, they found a coffee can containing fentanyl, one bag of cocaine, two digital scales and a marijuana grinder.

Police arrested Darien Thompson, 21, and Joshua Ortiz, 24, at the scene. Bother were charged with drug possession.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on May 12.